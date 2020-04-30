Search

Lockdown quiz: Are you an extrovert or an introvert?

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 18:46 IST | |

So what kind of a personality are you? Are you an extrovert or are you an introvert? Take this quiz to find out

Representational picture/iStock photo
Representational picture/iStock photo

The lockdown imposed by governments to curb the spread of COVID-19 has created restrictions for people across the world. Going out with friends, visiting a relative's house or travelling for leisure have become distant dreams, especially for extrovert people. But introverts largely prefer a life in isolation and even before the virus struck, staying put at home was not unusual for them.

So what kind of a personality are you? An extrovert or an introvert? Take this quiz to find out

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK