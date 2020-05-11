Lockdown Quiz: Left or right? 10 fun trivia questions

Which side is port on a boat? Ratan Tata is left handed or right handed? From personalities to political ideologies, we have put together a set of questions to test your general knowledge skills. Discover some fun trivia during the lockdown. Scroll down to the bottom of the quiz for the answers.

Left or right

1. In UAE, people drive on what side of the road?



2. The Citizen and Republican Movement political party in France is considered left wing or right wing?



3. Tasks that relate to creativity and the arts are performed by which side of the brain?



4. Roger Federer uses which hand to hit a backhand down the line shot





5. On which side is the spleen located in human body?



6. Which side is port on a boat or a ship?



7. In cricket, a 'Chinaman' bowler bowls with which hand?



8. On which foot did Neil Armstrong first step on the moon?



9. Renowned Industrialist Ratan Tata is left handed or right handed?



10. On which side of a dartboard is number 13?

Answers

1. Right

2. Left

3. Left

4. Right

5. Left

6. Left

7. Left

8. Left

9. Left

10. Right