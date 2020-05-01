Lockdown recipes: These 2 coffee variations will make your day

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The summer lockdown doesn't mean a time-out for coffee lovers! If anything else, sitting at home means many different ways to enjoy some iced, cold coffee. Sherri John, Coffee Specialist and Head Judge-Mentor at Araku Coffee, shares 3 quick coffee recipes to beat the heat and boredom.

Araku Spritz

60 ml Cold Araku Coffee (may be made with a cold brew or a strong brewed coffee allowed to chill)

60 ml Sparkling water

A few ice cubes

1 lemon wedge

Method:

Fill a glass with a few ice cubes.

Add sparkling water and coffee, and then stir.

Rub the rim of a tall glass with a lemon wedge.

Serve with a lemon wedge on the side.

Tip: Araku Spritz is best brewed with Araku's Grand Reserve or Micro Climate variant.

OOh La Latte

Brew fresh Araku Coffee and let it cool. Pour it into an ice cube tray and freeze overnight.

In the morning, remove the tray from the freezer and place the coffee ice cubes in a tall glass.

Add chilled almond milk and stir.

Tip: The Ooh La Latte is best served with Araku Selection.

Sweet Banana Frappe

2 cups chilled coffee

1 cup chocolate ice cream

1 ripe banana

Chocolate shavings or powder to garnish.

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish with chocolate shavings.

Tip: For a low cal variation, try non-fat chocolate yogurt instead of ice cream and replace normal banana with a frozen banana.

Araku Coffee is a specialty, certified organic luxury coffee brand from the Eastern Ghats of India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever