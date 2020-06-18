Lockdown: Stuck in Alibaug, Prithvi Shaw helps villagers rebuild their homes

There has been no respite for the people of Maharashtra. Already in the midst of the Coronavirus-forced lockdown since March 25, cyclone Nisarga earlier this month made matters worse, especially in the rural areas.

Moved by the plight of the people living in Dhokawade village near Mandwa (Alibaug), approximately 110 kms from Mumbai, Team India's youngest member Prithvi Shaw, who has been locked down there for the last two months, has provide much relief to the villagers.

Shaw, 20, is staying at politician Sanjay Potnis's farmhouse in Dhokawade, alongwith his son Yash.

Roofs blown away

"Yes, they [Shaw and Yash] have been in Alibaug since the lockdown. The cyclone was pretty bad there. The entire village [Dhokawade] was badly affected. The roofs of houses were destroyed. Even my bungalow suffered some damage. Prithvi and my son witnessed the difficulties of the villagers and decided to help. Prithvi has not only helped them put the roofs back on their houses, he also provided financial assistance to some of the needy villagers," Potnis told mid-day.

"This goes to show that Prithvi is not just a talented cricketer but also someone who understands his social responsibility at such a young age. It shows his maturity," added Potnis, who helped Shaw and his father Pankaj move from Virar to Mumbai by providing them a flat in Santacruz.

Shaw Sr proud of son

Shaw's father was delighted to learn of his son's good deeds. "Prithvi has come up the hard way. He has seen difficult days when he was climbing the ranks as a cricketer and that's why he empathises with people who are struggling in life," Shaw Sr said.

Meanwhile, Shaw, who has shaved off his hair, has managed to get in some practice and some fitness work. "We have a cement track at the farmhouse, so Prithvi has been facing some throwdowns from my son and a couple of other guys there. He has also been working on his fitness there," said Potnis.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news