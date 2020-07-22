Lockdown Tales: Father loses battle against COVID-19, son donates plasma to help others

In a heartwarming incident, a man donated plasma a month after his 58-year-old father succumbed to COVID-19. On Saturday, 19-year-old Baqar Riyaz donated plasma to help others fight the deadly virus. Riyaz's father Riazuddin passed away last month after battling with coronavirus.

According to Indian Express, Riazuddin had started a food distribution service from his home in North Ghonda after riots broke out in Northeast Delhi in February this year. Riazuddin, who worked as a principal at MCD school was known for his social work. Those affected by riots would knock on his door for essential food items and Riazuddin would help them.

Riyaz, a medical student by profession, lives with his three siblings in New Delhi. Recalling his father's work, Riyaz said, "Social work came naturally to him, and he would always do it with his earnings. When the COVID-19 situation worsened, he went out to the streets to help people out."



Baqar Riyaz's message after donating plasma

He said that his father provided milk to 210 families every day for two months and spent approximately Rs 4 lakh in relief work amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Even though all of us took every precaution, my dad began feeling feverish and weak on Eid. We got his samples tested from GTB hospital, but the result did not come for five days."

He further said, "We took him to AIIMS after his condition deteriorated, where his result came positive in a day. A day later the entire family tested positive. But we were asymptomatic and in-home isolation."

Mr. Baqar Riyaz has set an example for others by donating his plasma. He is the hope of the people of Delhi.



On June 24, Riazuddin suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. Talking about donating plasma, Riyaz said, "My father always believed in humanity and helping people. My brother also donated plasma. I am sure he will be happy to see if this saves someone’s life."

