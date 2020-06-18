Lockdown Tales: Mexican grandfather loses job, takes up cooking and becomes internet sensation

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which has been on a rampage across the globe and has infected over 7 million people. The outbreak has also hit global econmoy leading to job losses and many losing means of livelihood. Among the many who lost their jobs was a 79-year-old Mexican grandfather, who has now on to become an internet sensation. How did this happen?

When the global pandemic broke out, 79-year-old Carlos Elizondo, who was working as a grocery store bagger in Monterrey, Mexico was asked to stay home as the World Health Organisation in its advisory had instructed that senior citizen should be at home and maintain social distancing to protect themselves. With no work, Elizondo took to cooking and started making easy and delicious recipes with different types of meat and cheese in order to keep himself busy.



The Mexican grandfather went viral because of his charming personality, lively nature and his cooking techniques

With the help of his daughter, he recorded the cooking videos and put them up on YouTube. Carlos Elizondo, who is better known as Tito Charly, uploaded his first video on May 25 and since then there's no turning back for the the septuagenarian. In a span of over less than a month, Elizondo has garnered over 3 lakh 92 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Although his videos are in Spanish, subtitles are available in different languages to help global audiences understand what he is saying. Charly's eight videos have so far garnered an average of about 30,000 to 2.40,000 views. Besides YouTube, Elizondo also has a Facebook page with over 7,000 followers.



Carlos Elizondo, a grocery store bagger was asked to stay at home due to the global pandemic

"My daughters have encouraged me to share my recipes. At my age, I still believe that everything can be achieved, when you do things with the desire to live. Courage! ... Do not shrink!," reads Elizondo's bio on Facebook written in Spanish.

Tito Charly's first video which was uploaded on May 25 garnered nearly 2 lakh views:

Interestingly, the senior citizen from Mexico, who is a father of three children and grandfather to six grandchildren has become an internet sensation. Charly's charm, his lively nature and his unique cooking techniques have made him an instant hit among his followers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news