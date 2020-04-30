Lockdown tips: Natural spa treatments you can make at home

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A trip to the spa is one of the best ways to rest and recharge. However, when you're not visiting a resort and can't make it to your favourite spa, you can still create your own spa experience with natural products right at your home. This can be just as effective - and even more fun - than booking a treatment at a professional spa.

Bawah Reserve, one of Indonesia's most exclusive off-grid resorts, provides every guest with a daily spa treatment during their stay. IANSlife spoke with Emelda Drapiana, Bawah Reserve's Aura Spa Manager, to bring you six easy yet fabulous recipes for your body, face and hair right from the comfort of your home.

For The Body

Start your natural spa day by exfoliating the dead cells from your skins.

Coffee Scrub

Used coffee grounds are packed with minerals that are great for the skin. And, because they do not dissolve in water, their gritty texture is great to naturally exfoliate to a super-soft finish.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp coffee grounds

2 tbsp milk powder

100 ml virgin coconut oil

Method

Combine all ingredients and stir well.

Apply to your whole body using circular motions, paying attention to drier areas such as the elbows, knees and feet.

Rinse

Honey and Sesame Scrub

Sesame seeds are a rich source of zinc which can help increase the skin's flexibility. They are also rich in antioxidants which help detoxify the skin.

Black sesame seeds have anti-inflammatory properties as well as iron and vitamins B and E.

Ingredients:

200g white sesame seeds

100g black sesame seeds

5 tbsp honey

5 tbsp sesame oil

Method

Crush the sesame seeds together using a pestle and mortar or the end of a rolling pin.

Mix all ingredients together and stir well.

Apply to your whole body using circular motions, paying attention to drier areas such as the elbows, knees and feet.

Rinse.

For The Face

A simple face mask can make your skin look radiant and glowing. There is no need to use expensive store-bought masks when these clean and restore lost moisture too.

Lemon Face Mask

A natural astringent, lemon juice removes dead skin cells, tightens pores and reduces blackheads.

Ingredients:

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp egg white

Method

Whisk the egg white until fluffy.

Slowly add in the lemon juice.

Apply to face avoiding the eye area; leave for 30 minutes.

Rinse.

Turmeric & Honey Face Mask

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits. It can reduce redness from blemishes, minimize acne and calm skin conditions like eczema.

Ingredients:

1 tsp turmeric or cinnamon

2 tbsp honey

Method

Mix all ingredients together and stir well.

Apply to face avoiding the eye area; leave for 30 minutes.

Rinse.

For The Hair

Don't forget about your hair. A quick and easy hair treatment can add shine and moisture to your hair as well as it being great for your scalp.

Hair mask for shiny, sleek hair

Olive oil is a rich emollient that helps to deep condition hair. Honey locks in extra moisture, minimises breakage and strengthens hair, making it more likely to grow longer.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp honey

Method

Blend the olive oil and honey together.

Apply to dry hair, massaging it into the roots and ends; comb it through for better coverage.

Leave for a minimum of 20 minutes - either loose or wrapped in a towel.

Rinse, then shampoo and condition hair as normal.

Hair Mask for dry hair

Avocado and coconut oil have numerous benefits for your hair; moisturising, nourishing and smells good too.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp avocado, mashed

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

Method

Blend the oil and honey together, then slowly mix in the mashed avocado.

Apply to dry hair, massaging it into the roots and ends; comb it through for better coverage.

Leave for a maximum of 20 minutes - either loose or wrapped in a towel.

Rinse, then shampoo and condition hair as normal.

Now, why not make yourself a rosella tea to complete your home spa experience.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever