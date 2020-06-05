Lockdown: Tussle over fees in Kandivli school sees virtual impact

The issue of outstanding payment of fees continues between parents and school managements, even while institutes are holding virtual classes during the lockdown. The parents of some children studying in Oxford International School in Kandivli complained of their removal from the school's online group recently over non-payment of fees. After complaints, while the school decided to deal with the issue compassionately by giving more time to such parents to pay fees; it has reiterated its financial issues, with having to pay salaries without full payment of fees.

Message from school

Like many city schools, the new academic year for Oxford International School began on June 3. But along with the announcement of the beginning of the new academic year, parents also received a message from the school that the children of those who have not yet paid the complete fees for the previous academic year, will not be able to attend the online classes.

One of the parents said, "We approached the school asking for more time to pay the remaining fees, but my daughter is already out of the online teaching group. This has really demotivated her; especially because she was quite excited along with her classmates about virtual school. But she is not able to join her friends now." Aggrieved parents approached the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena and then a formal complaint was lodged with the education inspector. The Vice President of MNVS, Chetan Pednekar said, "No child should suffer academic loss in such difficult times. We helped parents reach out to the appropriate authorities with their complaint."

School speaks

A school trustee, Avinash Jadhav, said, "We have decided to look at the situation compassionately. If there are parents who have genuine issues, we will give them more time to pay the remaining amount while their child can continue academics. We understand the financial crunch as the school too is going through one."

Principal of the school, Dipika Das said, "We have already provided these children with the online learning content to study at home. Also, most of the topics that will be covered now are going to have a replay later. There will be no academic loss. These are fees for the previous year. For the new academic year that has started now; we haven't said anything."

