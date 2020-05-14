Lockdown Wedding: Arjun Suravaram actor Nikhil Siddhartha ties the knot with girlfriend Pallavi

Arjun Suravaram actor Nikhil Siddhartha has tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Dr Pallavi in a lockdown-friendly ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding took place in a farmhouse and was attended only by close friends and family.

All lockdown precautions were in place as people were seen wearing masks, and the venue itself had sanitisers and masks available for the guests. Here's a photo that Nikhil shared on Instagram that shows the lockdown wedding decor at the venue:

That's quite thoughtful of Nikhil and Pallavi, isn't it?

Nikhil also shared a couple of pictures from his Haldi ceremony, and we must say, the actor looks quite dapper in these photos!

View this post on Instagram PELLI KODUKU READY ð» #NikPal #lockdownwedding A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil) onMay 13, 2020 at 9:55am PDT

A Tollywood portal on Instagram shared some pictures from Nikhil and Pallavi's wedding ceremony, which shows the bride and groom looking beautiful together in traditional wedding outfits. Pallavi looked radiant in her lovely red sari, while Nikhil looked dashing in his saffron embellished kurta.

A video from the wedding also went viral that shows the newlyweds playing a traditional game. Doesn't it look like fun?

Nikhil and Pallavi had planned a big wedding in April, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, they had no choice but postpone it. Their lockdown wedding, however, wasn't anything short of amazing! Here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!

