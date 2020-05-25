Lockdown: Worried about fee hikes? Helpline may report complaints

With several schools violating state government's directive to not hike fees this academic year, parents are finding it difficult to air their grievances due to the lockdown. But worry not, you may get a helpline number to report your complaints.

Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, on Thursday wrote to the government, recommending that a helpline be announced so the parents can approach the concerned authorities on the matter.

For lakhs of parents, who are struggling with the financial challenges amid the lockdown, hike in school fees has become a cause for worry.

The authorities had issued a government resolution (GR), directing schools to not increase fees for this academic year and instead offer relief as much as possible, like allowing parents to pay in instalments. While many schools in the city have abided by the instructions, complaints about non-compliance by several others continue to pour in.

Yuva Sena's Sainath Durge said, "Every day we receive multiple complaints from parents on the issue. There could be so many others who cannot reach us. If there is a helpline number, parents can conveniently register their complaints."

"We have recommended that local deputy director of education offices for each region should be considered as the help centres and their office number should be used for helpline. This will ensure that one office is not burdened with too much work," he added.

One of the officials from the education department said, "Strict guidelines are already issued to schools in this regard. However, there are complaints. It is yet to be decided if such a helpline number would be feasible."

However, parents expect a positive response from the government as the recommendation has come from the ruling party's youth wing.

