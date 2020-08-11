Locked-in on screen

I call it theatre through the lens," says Rajit Kapur, defining an upcoming production he's part of perfectly. For it is a blend of both theatre and cinema. Titled One on One – Unlocked and produced by Rage Productions as part of Paytm Insider's recently announced theatre initiative, Front & Centre, the project features 10 lockdown-themed monologues created by 22 noted playwrights, directors and actors; besides Kapur, it also includes Aahana Kumra, Sunday mid-day columnist Rahul daCunha, Anu Menon, Purva Naresh, among others. It will premier on August 14, and extends to September 13.

The first edition of One on One premiered in 2010 and this one is its third — the only thing that has changed is that the format is now digital. "We were planning to have a third one for the past two years but couldn't get it done. Then, during the lockdown Shernaz Patel [co-founder of Rage Productions, along with daCunha and Kapur] came up with the idea of doing it," Kapur shares, while Patel adds that, "Plays are meant to talk about the world we live in. This is a historical period. So, I though why not document it?"



Rajit Kapur in Raashan

So, they reached out to over 60 playwrights and arrived at this particular line-up. The pieces also traverse diverse settings — from a village to an urban metro. Kapur is directing two Hindi plays — Hawaldar Hawa Singh Haazir Hai! and Aawaazein (Hindi) — and acting in one directed by Abhishek Majumdar titled Raashan. About the first one he's directed, he reveals, "It's tongue-in-cheek. It is about a traffic cop who is trying to stop people to step out. So, it's very close to reality." Menon's play is in English, and is called Love Thy Neighbour and well, literally hits home. "Since we live in Bombay, we are accustomed to buildings with the proximity of Siamese twins. I found myself staring outside my window a lot this lockdown, and got curious about the lives in the building next door. For the first time, I took notice of my neighbours, their kids, their tantrums, and their fights. I somehow got entangled in their lives. So, my piece centres on a woman who discovers friendships just by opening her window in quarantine," she shares in an email interview.

What was interesting is the fact that while creatives have to adapt their ideas to the digital world, eight-minute monologues fit the bill perfectly right now. "But there were challenges, too. For instance the pre-performance processes were impacted since actors ran into difficulties meeting each other as buildings would suddenly be quarantined, and props had to be delivered via WeFast," Patel informs.



Shernaz Patel

The pandemic, however, Patel states, has allowed for work beyond geographical barriers; Rage Productions have started working on a project with Bay Area-based EnActe Arts and have put out an open call for playwrights and the outcome will materialise in December 2020. Kapur states that they did ponder the possibility of audience interaction but ultimately, decided against it. "We thought, 'let the stories speak for themselves'. Take what you can from it."



Anu Menon in One Love Thy Neighbours

On August 14, 8 pm, to September 13, 9 pm (age group: above 16 years)

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500 onwards

