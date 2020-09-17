Locked in room without food, pregnant woman allegedly beaten to death

A pregnant woman, locked in a room for five days without food and regularly beaten by her husband and in-laws, died after suffering a miscarriage.

The alleged incident took place in Tawali village on Tuesday night and the woman's family has filed the complaint at Shahpur police station.

The police, meanwhile, said that the body of the woman, Murshida, has been sent for post-mortem examination and a case will be registered after they receive the autopsy report that will give the exact cause of death.

According to the family of the deceased, her husband Mursaleen and his parents wanted a car and Rs 5 lakh in cash and were pressuring Murshida (25) to bring the same from her house.

According to the complaint filed by her father Trabuddin, the woman was being harassed since her marriage seven years ago.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, Dharmendra Singh, said, "Action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report. But the investigation has started on and statements are being taken."

Trabuddin said, "My daughter called and told me about her condition. She was four months pregnant and brutally beaten. I rushed to her in-laws' house and took her to a hospital in Meerut. She died there on Tuesday night.

