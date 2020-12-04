Loco pilot held for raping, blackmailing minor girl in Uttar Pradesh

A loco pilot has been booked under the stringent POCSO Act and arrested by the Kanpur police on the charges of raping, filming and blackmailing a 13-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Accused Abhishek Patel of Prayagraj was arrested after the girl's father complained to police that his daughter had narrated her ordeal to the family a few days ago.

"Abhishek lured the girl on some pretext, sexually assaulted her and also made a video clip of the crime. He later started blackmailing her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone," Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker said.

Abhishek was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sent to jail on Thursday. "We have seized his mobile phone which he used to shoot the objectionable video to blackmail her. Further investigations are underway," the SP said.

