Search

Loco pilot stops train to allow safe passage to elephants crossing tracks

Updated: 15 November, 2020 09:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side, Goyal said while tweeting the video

A screengrab of the video shared by Piyush Goyal
A screengrab of the video shared by Piyush Goyal

After a video of an elephant stopping a bus in the middle of a road to steal food went viral, another video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is winning hearts online. The video, which has now gone viral shows a loco pilot stopping the train to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Here's a look at the video shared by Piyush Goyal:

On Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to the micro-blogging site and shared a video that was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. In the 1-minute 33-seconds video clip, one can see the train suddenly halting mid-way so that three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

Also Read: Netizens stunned as big cat takes leap over gate to chase its prey

"The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal," Goyal said while sharing the video with his followers.

He further added, "The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side." Since being shared, the video has collected over 2 lakh 55,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes. Commenting on the post one user said, "Sir please arrange for wildlife crossings in places where railway lines cross heavy forests," while another user wrote, "can we train all drivers to stay alert while passing through forested areas."

Also Read: Firefighters rescue 40-year-old horse stuck in septic tank

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

What are your thoughts on this incident?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 15 November, 2020 09:49 IST

Tags

viral videosindian railwayswest bengalpiyush goyaloffbeat newsoffbeat videosTwitterhatke news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK