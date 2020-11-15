Loco pilot stops train to allow safe passage to elephants crossing tracks

After a video of an elephant stopping a bus in the middle of a road to steal food went viral, another video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is winning hearts online. The video, which has now gone viral shows a loco pilot stopping the train to allow safe passage for elephants crossing the tracks.

Here's a look at the video shared by Piyush Goyal:

The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal.



The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side. pic.twitter.com/tYTgkydkJb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 11, 2020

On Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to the micro-blogging site and shared a video that was filmed along the Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. In the 1-minute 33-seconds video clip, one can see the train suddenly halting mid-way so that three elephants, including a baby, can cross the tracks.

"The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants Elephant including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal," Goyal said while sharing the video with his followers.

He further added, "The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side." Since being shared, the video has collected over 2 lakh 55,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes. Commenting on the post one user said, "Sir please arrange for wildlife crossings in places where railway lines cross heavy forests," while another user wrote, "can we train all drivers to stay alert while passing through forested areas."

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Sir request that such alertness should be awarded at least by mentioning the name of loco https://t.co/MRNoeYtsXE will be a morale booster for them — D Kart12 (@Kart12D) November 11, 2020

Good to know sir. Hope in future we can avoid cutting through jungles and go underground in these parts... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ... Building a bridge at specific distances will also cause harm as the animals won't know as the track is not like a wall.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pradeep Sasidharan (@pradeep20747487) November 11, 2020

This is indeed a laudable effort by the loco crew, shows their alertness during a night journey. This shows the respect and kindness man should give to his fellow inhabitants of this mother earth - please do ensure that these actions are suitably recognized & mentioned in Rlys. — Shashidaran C (@csdaran) November 11, 2020

It was highly commendable on the part of the loco-pilot to save three precious lives! @PiyushGoyal sir, we must consider elevated train tracks along all forest reserves/wild life sanctuaries. It helps save wildlife & simultaneously help increase the average speed of trains! — Siddartha Bojja (@Siddharth27Oct) November 11, 2020

What are your thoughts on this incident?

