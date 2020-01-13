Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Neena Gupta and other celebs extend wishes

Lohri heralds the end of winter and the festival is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities have sent out festive wishes to their fans and followers on social media. Akshay Kumar hopped on to Twitter to extend his good wishes in a tweet that reads, "Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family."

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/lbSOFk2sSQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2020

Veteran actor Hema Malini also wished her fans on Twitter by writing: "To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!"

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture of a bonfire to mark the festivity and wrote, "On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness. lohdd'ii dii lkh lkh bdhaaiyaaN #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020"

Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram and spoke about her childhood days when she used to visit neighbours and ask for 'Lohri' (popcorns, peanuts and rewari). In the end, she wished her fans a happy Lohri.

View this post on Instagram Happy Lohri!! A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onJan 12, 2020 at 11:22pm PST

Veteran actor Dharmendra wished his fans in a message that reads, "Happy Lohri Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Lohri."

Raveena Tandon wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself next to a bonfire.

View this post on Instagram ðð» A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) onJan 13, 2020 at 12:41am PST

Esha Deol, too, wished her fans a very happy Lohri on Twitter by posting a picture of a 'Dhol', while Bhushan Kumar extended Lohri wishes in a tweet. He tweeted, " May this festival bring serenity and joy in all your lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri!"

