Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha

The logjam in Lok Sabha continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, amid continuing protests by the opposition over the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues.



The protests started soon after the House met for the day, and amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 p.m., within five minutes after it assembled.



At 12 p.m., when the House reassembled, members from different parties again approached the Speaker's podium, holding placards and raising slogans.



Congress members were questioning Nirav Modi's escape, while the Telugu Desam party (TDP) MPs demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh.



Members from the AIADMK meanwhile sought the creation of a board to manage the waters of Cauvery river.



Amid the din, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

