Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over PNB fraud

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till 12 noon over the Opposition raising various issues, including the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud

Punjab National Bank

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till 12 noon over the Opposition raising various issues, including the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. As soon as the House met for the day, opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) started raising their issues.

While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have been demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rs 12,600 crore PNB fraud, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been raising the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh. As the din continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

