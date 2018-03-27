Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday following disruptions, as protesting members trooped near the Speaker's podium

Sumitra Mahajan. Pic/PTI

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday following disruptions, as protesting members trooped near the Speaker's podium.

As soon as the House met, several members rushed near the Speaker's podium raising slogans and displaying placards.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the House.

