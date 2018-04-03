Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

As soon as the House met, AIADMK members started protesting near the Speaker's podium

The Lok Sabha was disrupted once again on Tuesday amid protests, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House till noon within minutes of meeting. As soon as the House met, AIADMK members started protesting near the Speaker's podium, demanding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board. Members of opposition parties were seen standing on their seats. Speaker Mahajan tried to run the Question Hour, but as protests continued, she adjourned the House.

