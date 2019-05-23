Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJD leading on 14 seats out of 21 in Odisha, BJP ahead on 1

national

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is leading in 14 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 21 in Odisha, according to official trends.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 7 seats while the Congress has not opened its account yet.



In 2014 General Elections, BJD swept 20 seats in the state while the BJP settled for only 1 seat.



In the state Assembly polls, which held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections, BJD is leading on 26 Assembly seats out of 147 while BJP is ahead on 8 seats.

The BJP candidates were also ahead in Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal seats and Mayurbhanj seats.

Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats and assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and bypolls for 22 seats of Tamil Nadu Assembly is underway. The voting of the elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

