Lok Sabha Election results 2019: DMK leading in Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls; party celebrates

national

Out of the total 18 seats of which trends are known as of now, MK Stalin led DMK is leading on 10 seats while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK is lagging behind and is leading on 8 seats

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: A cliffhanger fight is on between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as counting of votes progressed in the by-elections for 22 seats. Out of the total 18 seats of which trends are known as of now, MK Stalin led DMK is leading on 10 seats while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK is lagging behind and is leading on 8 seats.

#TamilNadu: Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai; According to Official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats pic.twitter.com/rWYr7DfBjQ — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

In order to secure majority, the DMK would need to win on 21 seats out of the total 22 seats. Currently, AIADMK has 113 seats, five short of halfway mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. DMK is next with 88, Congress 8 and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 1.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates