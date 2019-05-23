Lok Sabha election results 2019: Hema Malini leading in Mathura

national

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, is witnessing a tough fight on the three seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh

Hema Malini

Sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini leading by 165394 votes against nearest rival and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura.

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) surged ahead of their rivals in 58 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes, according to Election Commission trends.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trailing in Amethi seat where Union minister and BJP's strong contender Smriti Irani marched ahead by over 5,000 votes.

The Congress, on the other hand, was leading on only one seat - Rae Bareli, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was ahead of Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP by over 20,000 votes.

SP stalwart Azam Khan was leading in Rampur by over 18,000 votes over BJP contender Jaya Prada, who switched sides from the SP to join the saffron party just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In Muzaffarnagar, RLD chief Ajit Singh is leading by a margin of 23,356 votes against Sanjeev Balyan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh's son, Jayant Chowdhury, is trailing from Baghpat by a margin of 9,558 votes behind BJP candidate Satya Pal Singh.

