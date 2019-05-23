Lok Sabha election results 2019: India wins yet again, says Narendra Modi

national

Looking at the Modi wave, a lot of people have congratulated Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"With all+ development for all+ everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again," he said.

à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ + à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ + à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ = à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Looking at the Modi wave, a lot of people have congratulated Narendra Modi. From West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Chinese President Xi Jinping and actor Rajinikanth, have taken to Twitter to express heartfelt wishes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies