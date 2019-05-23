Lok Sabha Election results 2019: It's victory of nationalism says BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: May 23, 2019, 12:03 IST | mid-day online desk

Celebrations have started at the BJP state headquarters here as supporters chanted slogans and distributed sweets amid drums beats and bursting of firecrackers.

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: It's victory of nationalism says BJP in Jammu and Kashmir
Pic courtesy/Election commission of India

Jammu: Amid overwhelming trends in favour of the BJP, the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief, Ravinder Raina, said on Thursday it is victory of nationalism in the country. Celebrations have started at the BJP state headquarters here as supporters chanted slogans and distributed sweets amid drums beats and bursting of firecrackers.

"It is a vote for nationalism in the battle of nationalists and 'anti-nationalists'. It is a victory of the country's people. It is a victory of nationalism," Raina told reporters. Raina said the country's 130 crore people have expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and given a befitting reply to the "mahamilawati" conglomeration led by the Congress.

For all the live updates and stats on Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 click here

"This election was between the idea of Bharat and the idea of terrorism-launching-pad Pakistan," he claimed. "It is the victory of India and Modi ji and his strong and bold steps on all fronts," he said. Raina said the Congress and the Opposition's slogan of "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief) have backfired. The BJP leader said elections should be held in the state and exuded confidence that the party would form the government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jammu and kashmirkashmirnational newselections 2019

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Celebrations erupt at Shiv Sena Bhavan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK