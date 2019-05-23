Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Manoj Kotak leads in Mumbai North East constituency

national

Manoj Kotak is leading in the Mumbai North East constituency with 211710 votes and then comes Patil Sanjay Dina with 134978 votes as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Manoj Kotak

Manoj Kotak is leading in the Mumbai North East constituency with 211710 votes and then comes Patil Sanjay Dina with 134978 votes as per the trends available so far for the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Gajanan Kirtikar is leading with 71378 votes with Sanjay Nirupam holding the second position with 38899 votes in the Mumbai North West constituency.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was trailing by 2876 votes in Nanded while former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde was trailing in Solapur by 4627 votes. Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand nephew was trailing in Maval by 43,979 votes, while the NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule is leading Baramati by 6486 votes.

Manoj Kotak is leading in the Mumbai North East constituency with 211710 votes and then comes Patil Sanjay Dina with 134978 votes.#ElectionsWithMidday #LokSabhaElections2019 #ElectionResults



For #LIVE updates: https://t.co/yKIwHrPYxq https://t.co/9NcJSCOsFw — mid-day (@mid_day) May 23, 2019

Union minister Hansraj Ahir was leading in Chandrapur by a margin of 49 votes. Union minister Anant Gite was trailing in Raigad by a margin of 1064 votes. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has trailing in Mumbai South by 15,904 votes. Counting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where elections were held in four phases, began at 8 am Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates