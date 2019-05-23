Lok Sabha election results 2019: Mumbai results at a glance

national

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra continue their winning ways of 2014 by repeating the performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha general election

Big prominent names are facing-off in Mumbai for the 2019 Lok Sabha general election. Here's a look at the 2019 Lok Sabha election results in the six constituencies of Mumbai

Mumbai South

The Mumbai South constituency has given four Union Ministers - Milind Deora and his father Murli Deora, George Fernandes, Jaywantiben Mehta and comprises VVIP and affluent pockets as well as middle-class localities. It comprises a total of 14,85,846 voters with 6,56,882 females and 8,28,964 males. In this election, the battle was between the former MP and Union Minister Milind M. Deora and Shiv Sena's sitting MP Arvind Sawant. Arvind Sawant is a member of the 16th Lok Sabha of India

Mumbai North

Actress Urmila Matondkar challenged BJP's strongman Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai- North constituency for the Lok Sabha Polls 2019. The constituency was earlier been represented by stalwarts like V. K. Krishna Menon, S. A. Dange, Mrinal Gore, Ram Naik, actor Govinda, and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai South Central:

The sitting MP is Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale was pitted against the former city chief of Congress, ex-MP Eknath Gaikwad. This constituency includes Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, King's Circle, Wadala, Sion, Dharavi, and Anushakti Nagar has a total electorate of 14,47,885 including 6,54,084 women and 7,93,801 men

Mumbai North-East

The constituency which gave four Union Ministers - Pramod Mahajan, Subramaniam Swamy, Gurudas Kamat, and Jaywantiben Mehta - saw a contest between BJP's Manoj Kotak and NCP's former MP Sanjay Dina Patil. Three-time corporator Manoj Kotak, the BJP's group leader in the BMC, is known as a studious councillor and has been raising his voice against scams in the BMC.

Mumbai North-West

The North West constituency saw a straight contest between former colleagues - Sanjay Nirupam from the Congress and Gajanan Kirtikar, the current MP from the Shiv Sena. Sanjay Nirupam served two terms as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, first as a Shiv Sena member and then from the Congress Party. From 2009- 2014, he represented North Mumbai in the Lok Sabha constituency





Mumbai North Central

This was one of the only two constituencies to have a direct woman-to-woman battle between two known faces of political families - sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and three-time MP Priya Dutt from the Congress party. Both are daughters of former Union Ministers - the late Pramod Mahajan and the late Sunil Dutt, respectively.

