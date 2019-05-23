Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi meet Rahul Gandhi

national

According to latest trends, Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi from about 15,000 votes. The trends also showed that the party was leading in 50 seats, a bare improvement from its tally of 44 in 2014 elections

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence as the trends showed that the party was doing badly in the Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi was at the 12 Tuglak Lane residence of her son for almost an hour. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited him earlier in the day.

Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/yua08u88ho — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rJEIih1YIt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

BJP now leading on 301 seats and Congress on 50 seats. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/chlXjguCIN — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

According to latest trends, Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi from about 15,000 votes. The trends also showed that the party was leading in 50 seats, a bare improvement from its tally of 44 in 2014 elections. It was the first election fought by the party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. In

his campaign, he had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.

