Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Sunny Deol 'feeling good, happy' on leading

From the beginning of counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday, Sunny Deol has managed to maintain a lead over Punjab Congress chief Jakhar

Sunny Deol. Pic

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol leads by more than 47,000 votes over his closest rival and Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters, 59-year-old Sunny Deol, who made a name for himself in patriotic roles in movies like 'Border' and 'Gadar', said he was ecstatic over the initial trends coming during the counting of votes.

"I am feeling good and I am very happy. Modiji is winning. I was confident that people of this constituency (Gurdaspur) love me a lot and will ensure my victory," Deol said. He said after winning, he would work for the people of Gurdaspur.

Jakhar, who is the sitting MP from Gurdaspur, had won the seat in a byelection in 2017 following the death of BJP MP and actor Vinod Khanna.

Khanna had remained MP from this seat four times in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 6,384 votes.

From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique leads against his closest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 900 votes.

In Ludhiana, Congress nominee and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading by 2,783 votes against his nearest rival and Lok Insaaf party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains.

From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is leading against SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra.

From Amritsar, sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is ahead of Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri.

In Bathinda, sitting MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading against her Congress rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Fathegarh Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Amar Singh is leading over SAD nominee D S Guru.

Congress candidate for Jalandhar seat, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, is leading against SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal.

From Khadoor Sahib seat, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa is ahead of SAD candidate and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

