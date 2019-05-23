Lok Sabha Election results 2019: World leaders hail Narendra Modi's resounding victory in LS polls

international

As the counting for the world's largest democracy is underway, the ruling BJP seems set to cross the 340-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha elections the results of which are being announced on Thursday

Pic courtesy/Manjeet Thakur

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended best wishes for his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership as the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections. "The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel and lead it to new heights," Netanyahu tweeted.

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

Well done, my friend! ð®ð±ð¤ð®ð³ https://t.co/2U5yJmHddS — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 23, 2019

Apart from Netanyahu, Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to twitter saying, "Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations @narendramodi for a second term in office. We wish you and the people of India the very best under your dynamic leadership, as you continue your journey in taking India forward." "We hope both our nations will build on the existing strong bilateral relationship that we share and work together to further strengthen it for mutual benefit under your leadership," he added in a series of tweets.

Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations @narendramodi for a second term in office. We wish you and the people of India the very best under your dynamic leadership, as you continue your journey in taking India forward. 1/2 — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 23, 2019

We hope both our nations will build on the existing strong bilateral relationship that we share and work together to further strengthen it for mutual benefit under your leadership. 2/2 — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 23, 2019

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated Prime Minister Modi as the NDA government looked all set to form the government for the second term at the Centre. "Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Wickremesinghe said.

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi over #ElectionResults2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1xEqAm4FSU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani tweets, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government & the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies" #ElectionResults2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pql5Ge7rJx — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/LzXRKmV0Zx — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/2Er9WACMIH — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Japanese PM ShinzÅ Abe congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/gd8RE9cfcC — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

