Lok Sabha passes resolution abrogating Jammu and Kashmir's special status

The Parliament approved the bill for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories

The Lok Sabha passed the resolution for abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha had adopted the resolution on Monday. The government on Monday revoked some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a

region at the centre of protracted militancy.

Shah later withdrew the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that the clauses incorporated in the legislation will automatically come into effect in the two new Union Territories. The Bill will also be withdrawn from Rajya Sabha.

