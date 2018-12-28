Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill; opposition walks out

national

Amendments to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill moved by opposition were negated by a division insisted by them

The bill saw heated debates in the Lok Sabha on Thursday

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq following heavy debates, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government.

Just before the bill was to be passed by a voice vote, the opposition sought a division and the bill was passed by 245 votes in favour and 11 against it. The Congress, TMC, AIADMK and RJD staged walkout soon after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave his reply.



Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

'BJP trying to push Hindutva agenda'

The government is batting for the triple talaq bill in Parliament to push its Hindutva agenda in the country, the CPI(M) alleged on Thursday. CPI(M)'s politburo member and its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Md Salim said the main concern of the opposition parties regarding the bill was that it criminalises triple talaq. "The Supreme Court order does not put it in the category of a crime... The judgement of the SC was being forcefully passed by the government to push its political Hindutva agenda," he said, adding that it was an attempt of the government to divert attention of the public from its failed promises. "The government should wait for the report. Instead of trusting parliamentary procedure, the government has introduced the bill in Lok Sabha. This shows that it has no trust in such processes. It just wants to use tactics to scare society and use divisive forces to further its Hindutva agenda," he said.

'If Sati is banned why not triple talaq?'

Union minister Smriti Irani said if the Parliament could enact laws to ban dowry and the practice of sati, it can also approve the bill to ban instant triple talaq. She slammed the Congress saying it missed opportunities to bring a similar law when in power. She said there were suggestions that dowry is a social issue, but "still Parliament enacted a law against it", adding that the issue of triple talaq was also dealt by a 'khalifa'.

