Lok Sabha passes Union Budget

Mar 14, 2018, 21:31 IST | IANS

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Union Budget without any debate amid din, leading to a walkout by members of the Congress and Trinamool, while the TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and SP protested near the Speaker's podium

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Union Budget without any debate amid din, leading to a walkout by members of the Congress and Trinamool, while the TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and SP protested near the Speaker's podium.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved the Finance Bill 2018, as well as the Appropriation Bill amid the din, which were passed by voice vote.

The Lower House has been witnessing protests over a number of issues, including the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, special economic status to Andhra Pradesh and setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Board.

The same issues rocked the House on Wednesday right from the moment it met.

Amid protests, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar requested Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take up the financial business at 12 p.m., to which she agreed.

