Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan: India, Croatia need to engage more purposely

Oct 22, 2018, 21:02 IST | IANS

Mahajan's remarks came after a Croatian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric met her in the Parliament House

Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday said that India enjoyed a warm and friendly relationship with Croatia, and that the two countries needed to engage more purposely.

Buric hoped that the ongoing visit would further strengthen the bilateral relationship. She also invited Mahajan to visit Croatia.

Buric earlier met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed boosting cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and tourism and culture.

