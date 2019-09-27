Lokhandwala parking issue: Residents demand alternate solutions

Residents of Lokhandwala township in Kandivali East, who found the solution in pay and park system for the growing menace of vehicles parked in the narrow lanes must wait for another month as the BMC received dull responses twice and now is in the process to invite tenders for the third time. With a few exceptions of old buildings, most of the buildings in Lokhandwala township have enough space for parking. But despite that hundreds of commuters end up in a traffic jam every day, due to illegal parking menace. The already narrow lanes of the area block with auto-rickshaws and heavy vehicles from surrounding and the residents feel helpless despite several complaints to local corporator, police and BMC ward office.

After several meetings with the traffic police, local political representatives and residents, the BMC had decided to start a pay and park zones on ten roads. The civic body invited tenders in the last week of July but didn’t get the response. A civic official said, “As per the civic body’s criteria we set the target occupancy rate at 80 per cent for daytime and 40 per cent for night-time and apply changes accordingly. It came to around R17.5 lakh.” But the ward office didn’t get any response.

“The focus of pay and park is on regulating parking and not on earning revenue. So, we invited tenders once again by decreasing occupancy rate at 60 per cent for day and 30 per cent for the night,” said Sanjay Kurhade, ward officer from R southward. The amount was around R12.5 lakh. We open the tenders but there was only one respondent and even he quoted a lesser amount. Now the ward office started the process to invite tenders for the third time. This time the BMC will split the ten roads parking area into two parts and even they will rethink on the occupancy rate. But it will take another month to complete the procedure. “sometimes one contractor doesn’t have enough machinery to look at all the parking lots. So, maybe we will get two contractors after splitting the roads,” said Kurhade.

Occupancy rate – Occupancy rate is the ratio of rented or used space to the total amount of available space. BMC apply charges by considering the 80 per cent parking lots occupy in the day time and 40 per cent in the night. But as Lokhandwala is a residential area, it may not get that much response.

The solution for pay and park will surely help to reduce the illegal parking, but it will only be effective when another huge parking area is made available. There is a BEST depot at the fag end of Lokhandwala and is unused for years. Now BMC is allowing all heavy vehicles to be parked in such depots. It is already in practice at Borivali west giving a huge relief to local residents from the illegal parking issue.

We've requested the BMC to have a joint meeting with us residents to ensure that implementation is done in the right way with our positive inputs.

Shishir Shetty, Co-founder, Lokhandwala Residents Association

Pay and park solution will be effective if traffic and city police act together with the BMC. Police patrolling is necessary to avoid illegal parking on the roads other than those selected for parking. Even some shops and restaurants attract many vehicles which ultimately create menace.

Many residents park their vehicles outside the buildings as they don't have enough parking space inside. BMC should avail them monthly pass in low rates compared to other vehicles which come from outside.

Sunil Kankekar, resident of Lokhandwala



Ten roads which get a parking

1. Lokhandwala Circle to Krantinagar auto-rickshaw stand

2. Sapphire Hight building to Anudatt School

3. Green Hill society to Sapphire Hight building

4. Road near Anita Vihar building

5. Isabel society to Sapphire Hight building

6. Neighbourhood society to Sapphire Hight building

7. Highland society to Neighbourhood society

8. Green Meadows society to Veer Abdul Hamid Garden road

9. Mankameshwar PSC to P North end road

10. Krantinagar Rickshaw stand to Mankameshwar road

