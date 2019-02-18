LOL with Kaneez Surka and Supaarwoman at gig in Bandra

Updated: Feb 18, 2019, 11:27 IST | The Guide Team

Witness Kaneez Surka and Supaarwoman's humour alongside fresh faces from the industry

Tonight, be part of a gig where you are likely to be reduced to chuckles and roars by an all-ladies lineup of stand-up comedians.

The show will feature writer and comedian Supriya Joshi aka "supaarwoman", along with actor and Youtuber Kaneez Surka, who was one of the judges for the stand-up comedy reality show Comicstaan. Also expect Surbhi Bagga from the all-female stand-up show Queens of Comedy and other fresh talent.

On February 18, 8 pm to 11 pm
At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.CALL 8104331327
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199

