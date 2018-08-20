Lombok reels under 6.9 earthquake tremor

international

Ahead of 6.9 tremor, 6.3 quake centres in East Lombok, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres; no immediate reports of deaths or injuries

The tremor comes two weeks after a 6.9-magnitude quake on August 5 levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok. File pic/AFP

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok yesterday, sending people fleeing into the streets just two weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people.

The quake was centred west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the US Geological Survey said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from the latest tremor. "The earthquake caused people to panic and flee their houses," said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.Residents said the earthquake was felt strongly in East Lombok.The tremor was also felt in the capital Mataram and in Bali.

USD 348m

Economic toll of the quake

In the 'Ring of Fire'

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

