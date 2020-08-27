London Confidential inspired by COVID-19 pandemic?

Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli's upcoming film, London Confidential, seems to be inspired by the current scenario. Kanwal Sethi's espionage thriller is centred on Chinese officials, who are hiding data about how a virus will be unleashed on multiple cities across the globe, which will destroy everyone.

London Confidential is set amid a series of brutal killings of Indian agents in London, and shows how Uma played by Mouni, a RAW officer, must expose a mole within the ranks. Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh and Kiren Jogi feature in supporting roles. The film is produced by Ajay G. Rai and Mohit Chhabra.

The film has been shot in London post lockdown. "London Confidential is an intriguing saga of espionage, betrayal and the real-world of spies, which we have never seen before," claimed S. Hussain Zaidi, creator of the film. Directed by Kanwal Sethi, the narrative revolves around a conspiracy to spread an infection. The film drops on Zee5 on September 18.

