London packed with protesters demanding higher wages

With colourful posters and catchy slogans, the "A New Deal for the Working Class" organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made its way from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park on Saturday, reports Efe

Representational Image

Tens of thousands of workers and their families gathered in London to demand higher wages and better working conditions in the public and private sectors as part of a march organized by trade unions.

With colourful posters and catchy slogans, the "A New Deal for the Working Class" organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made its way from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park on Saturday, reports Efe.

In the West End park there were speeches by union leaders and politicians, including the head of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, who said that if he should be elected to govern, he will create a department to defend workers' rights.

According to a report shared by the Congress, the UK was suffering its worst wage squeeze in 200 years, with workers receiving on average 24 pounds ($32.51) less per week than in 2008 and salaries not expected to recover to pre-economic crisis levels until 2025.

"There is a new mood in the country. People have been very patient but they are now demanding a new deal," said TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady.

Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed demonstrators carried signs reading in support of public services, which many consider to be debilitated after years of austerity measures and cutbacks by the ruling Conservative Party.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates