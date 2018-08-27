Lone shooting suspect died at scene in Jacksonville: Sheriff

international

The lone suspect in a mass shooting that killed several people at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville has died at the scene, the police said

Representational picture

The lone suspect in a mass shooting that killed several people at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville has died at the scene, police have said.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time," Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene. He is a white male, and we are still working to confirm his identity."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever