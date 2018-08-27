Search

Aug 27, 2018, 10:22 IST | AFP

The lone suspect in a mass shooting that killed several people at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville has died at the scene, the police said

Lone shooting suspect died at scene in Jacksonville: Sheriff
The lone suspect in a mass shooting that killed several people at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville has died at the scene, police have said.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time," Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene. He is a white male, and we are still working to confirm his identity."

