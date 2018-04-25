Long duty hours of doctors need to be changed: Delhi High Court

As part of its directions, the court had asked the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals, a body under the Quality Council of India, to assess quality of health care and working conditions of medical professionals at three hospitals in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the need for doctors to be on duty for 24 hours or more and said that it should be changed. Referring to the shortage of medical professionals, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed that in a country "blessed with human resource" the relatives of hospitalised patients need to lug around medicines and reports from one department to another in a hospital.

"Why do we have 24 hour or 30 hour long shifts for doctors? It should be changed," the court said. The bench made the observations during a brief hearing of a PIL initiated by it after perusing a news report on the rise in violent attacks on doctors by attendants or relatives of patients. The court from time to time, through the plea, has been issuing directions for ensuring safety and security of doctors and other medical staff. As part of its directions, the court had asked the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), a body under the Quality Council of India (QCI), to assess the quality of health care and working conditions of medical professionals at three hospitals in the national capital.

The hospitals to be inspected were All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan. Today, NABH informed the bench that it has inspected the hospitals and sought time to submit its report. Granting time to the organisation the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 14

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever