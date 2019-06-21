Long Live Music: MTV Beats and Vh1 celebrate 24-hour Live Music on World Music Day

music

Over 30 of India's favourite musicians are coming together for the biggest music fest ever. Music behemoths MTV Beats and Vh1 India in collaboration with Facebook is set to celebrate 24-hour live music. Join in this epic celebration with Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Raval, Aastha Gill, Zaeden, SICKFLIP, Tony Kakkar, Su Real, Shahid Mallya, Nikita Gandhi, Tulsi Kumar, Amit Mishra and many more names that will get together for an unprecedented jamming session on June 21 (World Music Day).



Aastha Gill

What started as a small twitter chat by Darshan Raval who was kicked about doing something new this year for World Music Day turned out to be a trending conversation between all the artists who were convinced with the idea of making the day for all the music lovers, a memorable one. MTV Beats and Vh1 India jumped on to the opportunity to collectively create 24 hours of Music with Facebook India.

Aparshakti talks about this project, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this grand celebration for all music lovers. 24 hours of nonstop live music is a first of a kind and refreshing surprise for everyone surfing on Facebook any hour of the day. There is no better way to pay tribute to this day than performing alongside such talented artists. On this World Music Day, Let there be music all day!"



Aparshakti Khurana

On expressing his joy for this big day Darshan commented, "There is no better way to celebrate World Music Day than spreading my love for music through a live performance for the audience. I look forward to being a part of this phenomenal celebration alongside many talented artists. 24 Hours of Live Music has never been done before and it is delightful to be a part of this a fabulous concept. May #LongLiveMusic"

Zaeden who is also excited to be a part of this celebration shares, "With so many exquisite talents, the stage is set for a grand and never seen before spectacle to celebrate World Music Day. I am super excited to be performing my finest sets for the fans and look forward to taking the energy levels of the viewers over the roof. Music will reign as we take over the day celebrating our one true passion, Music."



Zaeden

Aastha Gill expresses her excitement on this venture, "Non-Stop live performances for World Music Day is the best way to express our gratitude and love for music. Sharing the stage with many great artists in the industry is something I've always wanted to do. Kudos to MTV Beats and Vh1 India for creating this stellar platform."

Tune-in to the Facebook handles of MTV Beats and Vh1 India on Friday, 21st June for a never-seen-before musical ride

