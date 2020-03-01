Long road to Goa! Here's why Go Goa Gone sequel hasn't taken off yet

With Malang behind him, Kunal Kemmu is gearing up for the second season of his web outing Abhay and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. Despite several announcements, the sequel to Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Go Goa Gone (2013) hasn't taken off yet. "I don't have the intellectual property rights [of the film]. The producers and the logistics involved has to come together [for the project] to happen," says Kemmu, who claims that everyone involved in the zombie-comedy is eagerly waiting for the film.

He explains that three announcements have been made about the film. "There have been times when we got ready to start but something fell through. " He adds that he is still in the dark about when the sequel will commence. Kemmu expresses that he is eternally grateful to Saif Ali Khan for coming on board. "Saif not only believed in it but acted and produced it. I don't know any other actor who would colour his hair blonde to play Boris."

