Longshot Pricelessgirl wins Dady Adenwalla Cup

Six-year-old Pricelessgirl shocked her eight rivals by posting a wire-to-wire victory in the Dady Adenwalla Cup, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. Running friendless at 12-to-1, the C Rajendra-trained mare posted her third victory of the current season from eight starts.

Jockey S A Amit got her out of the gates in a jiffy as the starter flagged them off to pass them all and hit the front before the red marker. Pricelessgirl continued to enjoy a useful lead of three lengths as she turned for home. She soon frustrated the all-out efforts of Juggernaut (G Amit up) and Gran Paradiso (A Sandesh up), but Miss Moneypenny (S Zervan up) moved up dramatically in the final 100 meters after getting stuck at the rails due to traffic issues. However, though Miss Moneypenny flew like a winged horse and pounced on Pricelessgirl at the post, the photo finish print awarded a 'nose' verdict in favour of Pricelessgirl.

C Rajendra, former champion-jockey-turned-trainer who nurses a small string of 15 horses, himself owns Pricelessgirl. In a post-race chat, when asked what plans he has for the winning mare for the future, he said, "I am very happy she is doing so well, but one cannot ignore she is getting older. I will see how she has taken this race, and then take a call about her for the forthcoming Pune season." The Pune monsoon season is slated to start in July.

