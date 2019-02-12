Look at these Five pictures of Hugh Grant aging like a wine

hollywood

While for mere mortals of Earth aging is a devastating fact, but it doesn't stand true for Hugh Grant. The actor has not only managed to rule the hearts but has also beat the aging process to a point that he looks better than ever. Here's taking you through a delectable journey of Hugh Grant aging, and if you'd like to gawk for longer, tune-in to Indian Television Premiere of Paddington 2 on 17th February at 1 PM only on Sony PIX.

1. This is Hugh Grant at 22 in his first film, Privileged where he played the character of Lord Adrian in the film

2. He got his first lead role when he was 27 with the film Maurice and at this point we just can't stop drooling at young Hugh!

3. First commercially successful movie of Hugh Grant was with the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral. To top it all, he also looked like million bucks at 34 years! Music and Lyrics won hearts of millions of women from around the world when they went all crazy for his charming look and dashing personality. It was one of Hugh Grant's movies where he looked the most dashing.

4. How can you talk about Hugh Grant and not talk about Notting Hill! While he plays a geeky British bloke in the movie, we completely understand why the famous actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) falls head over heels in love with him.

5. The year was 2009 and Hugh Grant had just turned 50 and did a movie with Sarah Jessica Parker called 'Did you Hear About The Morgans?' The movie was not only well received by the audience, but Hugh Grant also managed to swoon them with his suave and British accent

6. At this point, we have pretty much made our case but if you still have room for doubts here is a still from Hugh's latest movie – Paddington 2 which is all set to premiere on 17th February at 1 PM only on Sony PIX. P.S. – he was 57 when this movie came out!

