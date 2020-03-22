Look how Kareena Kapoor Khan's boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are doing their bit!

This is the time for self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how her boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are doing their bit! This is no news that today the whole nation is observing the Janata Curfew and we all have been asked to stay home for our safety. Some might be interacting with their friends on social media, many might be just doing nothing. But as stated above, Kareena's boys, Saif and Taimur are doing something great.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared two images that showed how the father and son were busy planting a pot and we couldn't get away from Taimur's cuteness. Kareena asked us to make this world a better place of all.

Take a look right here:

Taimur is truly turning out to be one creative cutie. Not just plantation, he is someone who seems to know everything. A few days ago, we saw a video where he could be seen cutting vegetables in a farm, then we saw a picture of him where he could be seen drawing a painting, and then came a video where he was seen riding a cycle. Is there anything Tim can't do?

