Look out for danger signs of abusive behaviour

The Wadala police have arrested a 27-year-old man for flashing a 16-year-old girl through a video call. The case was registered on Saturday after the victim told her brother that she received the call from an unknown number and the caller made indecent gestures at her.

A report in this paper said that the accused had downloaded an app from play store to call random women and harass them. He is a history-sheeter, who has committed similar offences in the past. He was arrested by the Worli police about a year-and-a-half ago. The cops have seized his cellphone, which

will be sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the number of calls he made to victims.

We hope for the strictest action against the accused. Flashing through video calls, stalking victims, making telephone calls and engaging in indecent talk with random women, are often brushed off as trivial. Even if the accused is caught, the crime is not looked on with the gravitas it warrants. It is time to recognise that all this is extremely dangerous behaviour.

The pervert often escalates his abusive pattern. From video calls, the harassment can move into the realm of the real world.

The verbal abuse can turn into physical assault. There must be acknowledgement and recognition of this pattern. These are the red flags of a would be sexual offender. While it is important that we know the offenders do not fit a certain type, or the most unlikely person may be an offender, it is also wise to look at warning signals. A person who is a history sheeter must be treated with even more seriousness. The danger signs are flashing and we must be alive to the different patterns of abuse the offenders display and have the potential to take to the next level.

