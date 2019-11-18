Look who just joined the cast of Dostana 2!

You all may miss Abhishek Bachchan in Karan Johar's Dostana 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and newcomer Lakshya, but the makers have roped in another Abhishek for the sequel. Any guesses? He's the very actor who has entertained us with films like Stree, Dream Girl and Bala.

Yes, we are talking about Abhishek Banerjee, the newest wave of Bollywood, who knows a thing or two about timing and comedy. He's one of the most reliable and dependable actors in the industry currently, and we can't wait to see what role the actor has been given in this homosexual comedy.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share this news and it was rather different. He didn't post a picture with the cast and crew or with Karan Johar. He just held a coffee mug with Dostana 2 written on it, and this is quite a stylish way to announce your arrival. Take a look:

Dostana 2 is already one of the most anticipated films of 2020 as it is a sequel to a very entertaining film that showed how desperation can force two men to pretend to be in a relationship. But that lie has turned into reality for Aaryan and Lakshya, who are indeed in love. Janhvi plays our hero's sister. And she recently traveled to Amritsar's Golden Temple with her director Collin D'Cunha to seek blessings before beginning the shoot.

Given Aaryan and Banerjee's track record of late, it seems Dostana 2 is also a bonafide blockbuster. Let the madness begin!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates