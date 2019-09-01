Look who's coming!
The first look of Mumbaicha Raja from Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug. As Mumbai gets ready to welcome its favourite deity, hereÃ¢ÂÂs how the next 11 days are going to pan out.
7,703
No. of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across the city
10
No. of DCPs along with 75 officers above rank of sub-inspector, 500 constables, one company of State Reserve Police Force and other forces, deployed at Lalbaugcha Raja
129
Ganpati immersion spots in the city
40k
No. of Mumbai cops who will be out on the roads to provide security and better traffic during the next 11 days. The Mumbai Police is getting help from SRPF, homegaurds
and volunteers of different NGOs
5,000
No. of CCTVs installed across the city to keep an eye on the crowd at important spots
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shilpa Shetty Joins PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee