Look who's coming!

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 08:26 IST | Anurag Kamble

The first look of Mumbaicha Raja from Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug. As Mumbai gets ready to welcome its favourite deity, hereÃ¢ÂÂs how the next 11 days are going to pan out.

Look who's coming!
Pic/Suresh Karkera

7,703


No. of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across the city

10
No. of DCPs along with 75 officers above rank of sub-inspector, 500 constables, one company of State Reserve Police Force and other forces, deployed at Lalbaugcha Raja

129
Ganpati immersion spots in the city

40k
No. of Mumbai cops who will be out on the roads to provide security and better traffic during the next 11 days. The Mumbai Police is getting help from SRPF, homegaurds
and volunteers of different NGOs

5,000
No. of CCTVs installed across the city to keep an eye on the crowd at important spots

Tags

ganesh chaturthimumbai news

