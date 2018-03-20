Look who's changed! Purab Kohli on the sets of Camouflage

A picture was taken during the filming for Camouflage, a short film, has Purab Kohli sporting a beard and donning a head scarf in the style of Arabs, while sipping on a cup of coffee



Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli first entered the scene as a fresh-faced youngster in the TV serial Hip Hip Hurray, before later entering the world of Hindi films. But a photo that he had posted on one of his social media accounts took us especially by surprise, because Kohli looks nothing like himself in it.

It was taken during the filming for Camouflage, a short film, and has Kohli sporting a beard and donning a head scarf in the style of Arabs, while sipping on a cup of coffee. Goes to show how being innovative with his or her looks are an everyday part of an actor's life.

