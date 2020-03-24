Look who's giving company to Suhana Khan amid Coronavirus, none other than Meryl Streep

The whole world is currently quarantined due to the Coronavirus pandemic and people are at their homes and enjoying time with family and even themselves. Some are enjoying their household chores, a lot are playing instruments, and many are uploading pictures and videos on Instagram and Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has gone ahead and done something different. She has turned to the company of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. But here's the catch. She took to her Instagram account and shared a story where she could be seen watching one of her films in a darkened room.

Khan has been in New York for a while and is studying cinema and also doing theatre. Her debut as an actor happened last year with the short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, and if you all are keen to watch it, it is available on YouTube. You all may enjoy it! Also, the actress has finally made her Instagram account public and all the fans can now jump into it and follow her to get a closer glimpse of her professional and even personal life.

